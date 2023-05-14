‘Golden Axe Club’ members train with Goshen firefighters

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The Goshen Fire Department hosted a Fire Operations 101 class on Saturday for members of the Golden Axe Club, who contributed to the Chief Danny Sink Regional Training Facility.

The club is made up of community members who pledged to donate $15,000 to the fire department over three years.

They put on firefighting gear and trained with fire instructors at the facility.

“Oh it’s fun!” said Goshen Fire Chief Danny Sink. “It’s fun (and) all our members always enjoy this type of stuff, but it’s fun to bring in folks who don’t really understand and know about it and share some knowledge and some fun all at the same time.”

The donations from the Golden Axe Club will help continue construction on the facility.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.