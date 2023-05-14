‘Golden Axe Club’ members get firefighter training

The Goshen Fire Department on Saturday hosted a Fire Operations 101 class for those who contributed to the Chief Danny Sink Regional Training Facility.
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 2:11 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The Goshen Fire Department on Saturday hosted a Fire Operations 101 class for those who contributed to the Chief Danny Sink Regional Training Facility -- members of the Golden Axe Club.

The club is made up of community members who pledged to donate $15,000 to the fire department over three years.

They put on firefighting gear and trained with fire instructors at the facility.

“Oh it’s fun!” said Goshen Fire Chief Danny Sink. “It’s fun (and) all our members always enjoy this type of stuff, but it’s fun to bring in folks who don’t really understand and know about it and share some knowledge and some fun all at the same time.”

The donations from the Golden Axe Club will help continue construction on the facility.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Kosciusko Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating a crash that left a buggy driver and...
Buggy driver, horse killed in Kosciusko County crash
A man is dead after two motorcycles collided near the intersection of Cedar Road and Pierce Road.
1 dead after two-motorcycle crash near Wakarusa
Dominick Williams Jr. is charged in connection to the death of 11-year-old T'yon Horston.
18-year-old charged, wanted in shooting death of 11-year-old
Home invasion suspect shot by homeowner in Constantine Township
Anthony Brown, 15, will be graduating from Covington Latin School in just a few days.
15-year-old graduating with 4.48 GPA

Latest News

The event was put together to help ongoing community efforts to foster child safety and culture...
Youth-focused wellness fair welcomes Elkhart families
Lapaz-North Township fire officials said they responded to Hundt’s Auto Salvage in the 13000...
Firefighters battle junkyard fire near LaPaz
Lapaz-North Township fire officials said they responded to Hundt’s Auto Salvage in the 13000...
Plymouth junkyard fire
Clay High School softball hosts annual strikeout cancer event
Clay high school softball hosts annual strike out cancer event