Firefighters battle junkyard fire near LaPaz
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 12:03 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAPAZ, Ind. (WNDU) - Several Michiana fire departments were called to a blaze at a junkyard outside of LaPaz.
Lapaz-North Township fire officials said they responded to Hundt’s Auto Salvage in the 13000 block of 5-C road at about 4:15 p.m. Saturday.
When they arrived a garage was fully engulfed.
They said some employees were working on a vehicle when it caught fire.
The fire quickly spread.
The garage was a complete loss.
One firefighter suffered a minor cut, officials said.
Most fire units were back in service at about 8 p.m.
But one unit remained at the scene.
Plymouth, Bremen, Koontz Lake and Polk Township firefighters all responded to the blaze.
