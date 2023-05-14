Firefighters battle junkyard fire near LaPaz

LAPAZ, Ind. (WNDU) - Several Michiana fire departments were called to a blaze at a junkyard outside of LaPaz.

Lapaz-North Township fire officials said they responded to Hundt’s Auto Salvage in the 13000 block of 5-C road at about 4:15 p.m. Saturday.

When they arrived a garage was fully engulfed.

They said some employees were working on a vehicle when it caught fire.

The fire quickly spread.

The garage was a complete loss.

One firefighter suffered a minor cut, officials said.

Most fire units were back in service at about 8 p.m.

But one unit remained at the scene.

Plymouth, Bremen, Koontz Lake and Polk Township firefighters all responded to the blaze.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.