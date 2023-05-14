Firefighters battle blaze at junkyard in Marshall County
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 12:03 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Several Michiana fire departments were called to a blaze at a junkyard in Marshall County on Saturday.
LaPaz North Township fire officials said they were called around 4:15 p.m. to Hundt’s Auto Salvage in the 13000 block of 5C Road. When they arrived, a garage was fully engulfed.
Fire officials said some employees were working on a vehicle when it caught fire.
The fire quickly spread, and the garage was a complete loss.
Officials said one firefighter suffered a minor cut, while battling the blaze.
Plymouth, Bremen, Koontz Lake, and Polk Township firefighters all responded to the blaze.
