Firefighters battle blaze at junkyard in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Several Michiana fire departments were called to a blaze at a junkyard in Marshall County on Saturday.

LaPaz North Township fire officials said they were called around 4:15 p.m. to Hundt’s Auto Salvage in the 13000 block of 5C Road. When they arrived, a garage was fully engulfed.

Fire officials said some employees were working on a vehicle when it caught fire.

The fire quickly spread, and the garage was a complete loss.

Officials said one firefighter suffered a minor cut, while battling the blaze.

Plymouth, Bremen, Koontz Lake, and Polk Township firefighters all responded to the blaze.

