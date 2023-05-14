Fire heavily damages Clay Township home

A Clay Township home has some major damage after a fire broke out early Sunday afternoon.
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - A Clay Township home has some major damage after a fire broke out early Sunday afternoon.

Officials say crews were dispatched around 12:30 to the 51400 block of Fallen Leaves Drive.

No one was home at the time.

Investigators believe the fire began in the first-floor kitchen or dining room.

Crews were able to put the fire out.

The fire marshal says it doesn’t appear to be suspicious.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

