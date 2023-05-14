Clay softball hosts annual Strike Out Cancer event

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Saturday, a handful of area high school softball teams gathered at Byers Softball Complex for Clay High School’s annual Strike Out Cancer Tournament.

This year’s tourney was paired with a silent auction aimed at raising funds for cancer treatment and research. The fundraiser is especially close to the heart for Clay head coach Katie Rodriguez, who initially started the event.

“We started the Clay High School Strike Out Cancer event for my son Gabe,” Rodriguez tells 16 News now. “It’ll be 8 years this summer since he was diagnosed with leukemia. We started this event to help my family, andnow that Gabe is nice and healthy -- he’s not even here today because he’s playing baseball -- we want to give back to those that need it the most.”

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.