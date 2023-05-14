Clay softball hosts annual Strike Out Cancer event

Clay high school softball hosts annual strike out cancer event
By Drew Sanders
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Saturday, a handful of area high school softball teams gathered at Byers Softball Complex for Clay High School’s annual Strike Out Cancer Tournament.

This year’s tourney was paired with a silent auction aimed at raising funds for cancer treatment and research. The fundraiser is especially close to the heart for Clay head coach Katie Rodriguez, who initially started the event.

“We started the Clay High School Strike Out Cancer event for my son Gabe,” Rodriguez tells 16 News now. “It’ll be 8 years this summer since he was diagnosed with leukemia. We started this event to help my family, andnow that Gabe is nice and healthy -- he’s not even here today because he’s playing baseball -- we want to give back to those that need it the most.”

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Kosciusko Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating a crash that left a buggy driver and...
Buggy driver, horse killed in Kosciusko County crash
A man is dead after two motorcycles collided near the intersection of Cedar Road and Pierce Road.
1 dead after two-motorcycle crash near Wakarusa
Dominick Williams Jr. is charged in connection to the death of 11-year-old T'yon Horston.
18-year-old charged, wanted in shooting death of 11-year-old
Home invasion suspect shot by homeowner in Constantine Township
Anthony Brown, 15, will be graduating from Covington Latin School in just a few days.
15-year-old graduating with 4.48 GPA

Latest News

Both the Notre Dame men’s and women’s lacrosse teams breezed past their opening round matchups...
Hot offense powers Irish LAX teams past opening round matchups
Penn hires Valpo’s Coolman as boys basketball coach
Mishawaka softball claims first-ever NLC title with 11-1 win over NorthWood.
Mishawaka softball clinches NLC title
Mishawaka baseball left waiting after potential NLC title-clinching game postponed