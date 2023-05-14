3 dead after vehicle hits tree in Elkhart County

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 8:22 AM EDT
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Three people are dead after a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Elkhart County.

According to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, it happened just after 3 a.m. in the 23000 Block of Toledo Road. Police say the vehicle was heading east on Toledo when it went off the road and struck a tree before coming to a rest.

Three people inside the vehicle at the time of the crash were pronounced dead. Their identities are unknown at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

