3 dead after vehicle hits tree in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Three people are dead after a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Elkhart County.

According to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, it happened just after 3 a.m. in the 23000 Block of Toledo Road. Police say the vehicle was heading east on Toledo when it went off the road and struck a tree before coming to a rest.

Three people inside the vehicle at the time of the crash were pronounced dead. Their identities are unknown at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

