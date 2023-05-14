3 dead, 2 hurt after car crashes into tree in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Three people are dead and two others are hurt after a car crashed into a tree early Sunday morning in Elkhart County.

According to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, it happened just after 3 a.m. in the 23000 Block of Toledo Road. Police say a 2013 Cadillac CTS was heading east on Toledo when it went off the road and struck a tree before coming to a rest.

The driver, 18-year-old Juan Mendoza of Elkhart, died in the wreck. Deputies say he was not wearing a seatbelt.

Two of Mendoza’s passengers, identified as 21-year-old Nayeli Navarro and 19-year-old Eduardo Santos, died in the crash. The other two passengers, ages 17 and 18, were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

