Silver Alert issued for missing South Whitley mother, daughter

Shannon Marie Kincaid and Adalynn Fae Newman
Shannon Marie Kincaid and Adalynn Fae Newman(Indiana State Police)
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH WHITLEY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a South Whitley mother and her 9-year-old daughter.

Police are looking for Shannon Marie Kincaid, 27, and Adalynn Fae Newman. The alert was issued at about 7:15 p.m. on Saturday.

Kincaid is 5′6″ and weighs 241 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Adalynn is 4′1″ and weighs 60 pounds. She has light blonde hair with blue tips and blue eyes.

They were last seen shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Friday in a silver 2004 Saturn Vue with Indiana plate number 442DNA.

They are thought to be in extreme danger and might need medical assistance.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the SWPD at (260) 244-6410.

