Saturday Morning Sitdown: Phi Beta Sigma Memorial Day Concert ft. Judah Band

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Jack Springgate sat down with Armar’rae Hill from the South Bend Sigmas on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to find out how you can spend your Memorial Day weekend on a positive note.

The South Bend Sigmas are bringing in the holiday with a Gospel concert on May 27 at the Greater Saint Mathew Church featuring the Randy Weston & Judah Band. Hill himself will also be performing, along with Corey Ronell and Darius Darling.

The concert doubles as a fundraiser. To find out more information about the event and how it helps the community, watch the video above!

Tickets are selling fast, so Hill says you should purchase them now! To do so, click here.

