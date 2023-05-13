Pet Vet: Kidney issues in dogs and cats

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - More than 37 million Americans are living with chronic kidney disease.

To bring awareness to this issue, the National Kidney Foundation’s “Kidney Walk” is happening across the country, and right here at home in Mishawaka on Saturday.

Kidneys are important for normal healthy functions, and that applies to pets as well. But what do kidneys actually do, and how do we know if there is a problem?

Our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser joined us on 16 Morning News Now with some more information on how kidney problems can affect your pets.

For more information on Saturday’s National Kidney Foundation Walk here in Mishawaka, click here.

If you want to contact Dr. Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling 888-PETS-VETS or you can send him an email at michianapetvet@comcast.net.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Pets

2nd Chance Pet: Titus

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Kristy Sipress from the Humane Society of Elkhart County joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to introduce us to Titus!

Pets

2nd Chance Pet: Clark

Updated: May. 8, 2023 at 12:50 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Clark has been at the shelter for over a year now, so he’s ready to find his forever family!

Pets

2nd Chance Pet: Laney

Updated: May. 1, 2023 at 12:42 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Kristin Cooper from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Laney!

Pets

2nd Chance Pet: Lenny

Updated: Apr. 29, 2023 at 10:07 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
If you are interested in adopting Lenny or any other animal from Heartland Small Animal Rescue, you can call them at 574-400-5633.

Latest News

Pets

Pet Vet: Knee Problems in Pets, Cruciate Ligament and Patella

Updated: Apr. 29, 2023 at 9:48 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
If you want to contact Dr. Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling 888-PETS-VETS.

Pets

2nd Chance Pet: Rainbow Sherbet

Updated: Apr. 24, 2023 at 12:47 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of S. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Rainbow Sherbet.

Pets

2nd Chance Pet: Kiser

Updated: Apr. 22, 2023 at 10:49 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
If you want to adopt Kiser or any other pet, you can call Pet Refuge at (574) 231-1122.

Pets

Pet Vet: Laundry and Dishwasher Pods

Updated: Apr. 22, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
If you want to contact Dr. Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling 888-PETS-VETS.

Pets

2nd Chance Pets: Aoife and Picolo

Updated: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:09 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Aoife and Picolo are about 3 months old, and they’re ready to find a new home.

Pets

Pet Vet: Hip Dysplasia in Dogs

Updated: Apr. 15, 2023 at 9:03 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
We sat down with our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to discuss the condition, and ways dog owners can notice the signs early.