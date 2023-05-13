Pet Vet: Kidney issues in dogs and cats

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - More than 37 million Americans are living with chronic kidney disease.

To bring awareness to this issue, the National Kidney Foundation’s “Kidney Walk” is happening across the country, and right here at home in Mishawaka on Saturday.

Kidneys are important for normal healthy functions, and that applies to pets as well. But what do kidneys actually do, and how do we know if there is a problem?

Our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser joined us on 16 Morning News Now with some more information on how kidney problems can affect your pets.

For more information on Saturday’s National Kidney Foundation Walk here in Mishawaka, click here.

If you want to contact Dr. Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling 888-PETS-VETS or you can send him an email at michianapetvet@comcast.net.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.