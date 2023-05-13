Penn hires Valpo’s Coolman as boys basketball coach

By Matt Loch
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 12:13 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Penn Kingsman have hired Valparaiso’s Barak Coolman as the next boys basketball head coach, replacing the retiring hall of famer, Al Rhodes.

Coolman has spent the last eight seasons leading the Vikings. In that time he as a 151-56 record and three sectional titles. Before that he spent seven seasons leading Fort Wayne Northrop, where he won three more sectional titles.

In total. Coolman has been a head coach for 15 seasons, with six of those having at least 20 wins.

