Mishawaka softball clinches NLC title

Mishawaka softball claims first-ever NLC title with 11-1 win over NorthWood.
Mishawaka softball claims first-ever NLC title with 11-1 win over NorthWood.(WNDU)
By Drew Sanders
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka softball team beat NorthWood 11-1 Thursday to clinch this year’s Northern Lakes Conference championship outright. It’s the first-ever NLC title for the Cavemen, who joined the conference just three seasons ago.

“Well, only being in the league for a short while, it means a lot,” says Mishawaka head softball coach Brian Miller. “We’ve been the runner-up the last couple of years and just a game or two short against a really great Northridge program, so it’s nice to have clinched it here tonight in a tough game against Northwood.”

Mishawaka locks up the conference title with just under two weeks remaining in the regular season.

“What does it mean? A lot of things,” says coach Miller. “These kids have worked really hard as a group, and after being runner-up two years in a row, maybe we’ll call it third time’s the charm.”

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

