Mishawaka baseball left waiting after potential NLC title-clinching game postponed

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - 1997 was the last time the Mishawaka baseball team won a conference title.

26 years later, the Cavemen (18-2, 11-0 NLC) just need one more win to clinch the Northern Lakes Conference (NLC) crown.

But the Cavemen will have to wait one more day, as their potential title-clinching game against NorthWood on Friday at Four Winds Field was postponed until Saturday afternoon due to the threat of rain.

However, Mishawaka did lock up a share of the NLC crown with a win over Goshen on Thursday night.

While the Cavemen is eager to clinch that title, head coach John Huemmer says the postponement gives them a good opportunity to get some rest after “a rough week of games.”

The team has played three games in the last three days, and six games in the last eight days.

With that extra rest, Huemmer expects his team to be fully prepared for Saturday’s highly anticipated matchup at South Bend’s minor league stadium.

“It’s been our mission to win every game this year,” he says. “We’ve come very close so far, but it is our mission to win the conference and try to go 14-0.”

First pitch is set for 3 p.m. The South Bend Cubs say all tickets purchased for Friday night will be accepted on Saturday. To purchase tickets, click here.

