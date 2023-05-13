Ivy Tech hosts graduation ceremony at Purcell Pavilion

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Ivy Tech’s graduation was held on Friday at the Purcell Pavilion!

2,400 degrees and certificates were conferred during the commencement. 300 students became the first in their families to graduate from college, and amazingly, more than 700 high school students received college degrees or certificates.

Some of them couldn’t stay for the entire ceremony...

“Yup, I graduated! I got my associates of general studies, I’m also still in high school - I graduate in a couple of weeks. I am a senior at John Adams,” Olivia Alexander told 16 News Now. “I’m going to prom after because my prom’s at 7 p.m., so that’s where I’m going right now, ya graduation and prom.”

The graduates come from the South Bend and Elkhart campuses. It’s the 59th graduation ceremony in Ivy Tech history.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.