Ivy Tech hosts graduation ceremony at Purcell Pavilion

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Ivy Tech’s graduation was held on Friday at the Purcell Pavilion!

2,400 degrees and certificates were conferred during the commencement. 300 students became the first in their families to graduate from college, and amazingly, more than 700 high school students received college degrees or certificates.

Some of them couldn’t stay for the entire ceremony...

“Yup, I graduated! I got my associates of general studies, I’m also still in high school - I graduate in a couple of weeks. I am a senior at John Adams,” Olivia Alexander told 16 News Now. “I’m going to prom after because my prom’s at 7 p.m., so that’s where I’m going right now, ya graduation and prom.”

The graduates come from the South Bend and Elkhart campuses. It’s the 59th graduation ceremony in Ivy Tech history.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Kosciusko Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating a crash that left a buggy driver and...
Buggy driver, horse killed in Kosciusko County crash
Police identify shooting victim who died after walking into Memorial Hospital
A man is dead after two motorcycles collided near the intersection of Cedar Road and Pierce Road.
1 dead after two-motorcycle crash in Wakarusa
Police identify mother thought to be missing in St. Joseph River
Meijer opens new supercenter in Elkhart on May 11, 2023.
Meijer opens new supercenter in Elkhart

Latest News

Bridgman HS art club begins work on mural for courtyard project
Groundbreaking ceremony held for Foundry Field in South Bend on Friday, May 12, 2023.
Groundbreaking ceremony held for Foundry Field in South Bend
St. Joseph County Health Department hosting Medicaid enrollment event
Babyface arrives at the 15th annual Music Will Benefit on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at The Novo in...
Indianapolis native Babyface to perform at Four Winds New Buffalo