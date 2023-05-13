Home invasion suspect shot by homeowner in Constantine Township

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan State Police troopers are investigating an alleged home invasion on Friday night in Constantine Township that ended with the homeowner shooting the suspect.

Troopers were called around 10 p.m. to a home in the 60000 block on Maple Road. The homeowner told troopers that a man armed with a knife had entered his home, so he shot him.

When troopers arrived, they found a man laying outside of the home with a gunshot wound to the upper thigh. He was taken to the hospital, where he underwent surgery and is now in stable condition.

The incident remains under investigation.

