Fun fair in Elkhart helps to prevent bullying.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -The Elkhart Community Schools parents coalition for bully prevention and mental health held its first ever outdoor community wellness fun fair this afternoon at the Hawthorne early learning center.

The event took place from 11 am to 1 pm, and it included different activity stations that included face painting, games, prizes and lunches for the kids to enjoy!.

It was all put together to help ongoing community efforts to create child safety and culture change through advocating education and empowerment.

“It’s also to let them know what resources are here, what programs are here for their children,” said Leatra Scott, with the village of Elkhart. “Alot of parents think they have to do it alone, but we’re here to let them know they don’t have to do it alone. It takes a village to do it and we’re just coming together to make the most of the situation, and have our children be the best they can be.”

It’s a belief of the ECS Parent coalition to provide the help and resources for the safety and wellness of all children.

