Elkhart Police Department holds annual 5K K-9 race with community

K-9 EPD
K-9 EPD(wndu)
By Samantha Albert
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - With National Police Week next week, the Elkhart County Police Department held its 3rd annual K-9 5K race and mile walk on Saturday.

Registration started at 7:00 a.m., with the race kicking off at 9:00 a.m.

The community was invited to come out with or without their furry friend and race alongside the K-9 Unit, while also helping to raise funds for it.

S / Corporal Jared Davies / Elkhart County PD

“The majority of our supplies throughout the year are purchased with either donations given by businesses or individuals throughout the community. The very first year we were able to buy a new bite suit for the dogs. It allows us to train the dogs efficiently and effectively, and then last year we bought a dog wash station,” said Corporal Jared Davies.

If you missed the event but still want to support the Department and its K-9 Unit, the Elkhart County Police Department will also be hosting a Peace Officers memorial Service on May 17th, at Kadzhali park, starting at 11 a.m., and their ‘Cop on a Rooftop’ fundraiser on May 19th, from 5 a.m., to noon at participating Dunkin Donuts locations.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Kosciusko Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating a crash that left a buggy driver and...
Buggy driver, horse killed in Kosciusko County crash
A man is dead after two motorcycles collided near the intersection of Cedar Road and Pierce Road.
1 dead after two-motorcycle crash near Wakarusa
Dominick Williams Jr. is charged in connection to the death of 11-year-old T'yon Horston.
18-year-old charged, wanted in shooting death of 11-year-old
Fire destroys historical Ferry Street Resource Center in Niles
Indeck Niles Energy Center temporarily shutting down over noise issue

Latest News

Home invasion suspect shot by homeowner in Constantine Township
Troopers were called around 10 p.m. to a home in the 60000 block on Maple Road.
Home invasion suspect shot by homeowner in Constantine Township
Ox Bow Park dog
Doggone good time at Ox Box County Park’s Dogapalooza and Paws for a Cause race
Saturday Morning Sitdown: Phi Beta Sigma Memorial Day Concert ft. Judah Band