Elkhart Police Department holds annual 5K K-9 race with community

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - With National Police Week next week, the Elkhart County Police Department held its 3rd annual K-9 5K race and mile walk on Saturday.

Registration started at 7:00 a.m., with the race kicking off at 9:00 a.m.

The community was invited to come out with or without their furry friend and race alongside the K-9 Unit, while also helping to raise funds for it.

S / Corporal Jared Davies / Elkhart County PD

“The majority of our supplies throughout the year are purchased with either donations given by businesses or individuals throughout the community. The very first year we were able to buy a new bite suit for the dogs. It allows us to train the dogs efficiently and effectively, and then last year we bought a dog wash station,” said Corporal Jared Davies.

If you missed the event but still want to support the Department and its K-9 Unit, the Elkhart County Police Department will also be hosting a Peace Officers memorial Service on May 17th, at Kadzhali park, starting at 11 a.m., and their ‘Cop on a Rooftop’ fundraiser on May 19th, from 5 a.m., to noon at participating Dunkin Donuts locations.

