Elkhart Police Department holds annual 5K-9 Fun Run

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - With National Police Week next week, the Elkhart County Police Department held its third annual 5K-9 Fun Run and 1-mile walk on Saturday morning.

Registration started at 7 a.m., with the race kicking off at 9 a.m. The community was invited to come out, with or without their furry friend, and race alongside the K-9 Unit while also helping to raise funds for it.

“The majority of our supplies throughout the year are purchased with either donations given by businesses or individuals throughout the community,” said Cpl. Jared Davies of the Elkhart Police Department. “The very first year, we were able to buy a new bite suit for the dogs. It allows us to train the dogs efficiently and effectively. And then last year, we bought a dog wash station.”

If you missed the event but still want to support the department and its K-9 Unit, the Elkhart Police Department will also be hosting a Peace Officers Memorial Service at Kardzhali Park on Wednesday, May 17, at 11 a.m. and its “Cop on a Rooftop” fundraiser at participating Dunkin’ Donuts locations on Friday, May 19, from 5 a.m. to 12 p.m.

