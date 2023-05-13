Doggone good time at Ox Box County Park’s Dogapalooza and Paws for a Cause race

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - On Saturday morning, the Humane Society of Elkhart County hosted its 6th annual ‘Paws for a Cause’ 5k run and mile run to raise money for the organization.

This year was extra special because the event partnered for the first time with Ox Bow County Park’s Dogapalooza.

The Paws for a Cause race began at 9:30 a.m., with more than 300 racers and 200 dogs in attendance.

Following the race, at 11:00 a.m., the community was invited to spend the day at Ox Bow County Park. enjoying K-9 demonstrations, doggy yoga, off-leash play areas, food trucks, and more.

According to organizers, the event helps the Humane Society of Elkhart County to keep their pet food pantry stocked, continue helping shelter animals, and be able to provide services that help animals and owners in the community.

“Proceeds from this go towards taking care of pets in our community. We have a pet food bank and so if you’re struggling with providing pet food or litter for your pets, you can come in and we help you with that. We provide animal control as well as adoption services, we have a clinic on sight, and so, we help you take care of your pets,” said Rob laRoy, the Executive Director of the Humane Society of Elkhart County.

If you’re looking for a new furry friend, the Humane Society of Elkhart County’s ‘Empty the Shelter’ event is going on until May 15th, and adoption fees have been completely waived.

