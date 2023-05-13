‘Doggone good time’ at Ox Bow County Park’s Dogapalooza and Paws for a Cause race

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Humane Society of Elkhart County hosted its sixth annual Paws for a Cause 5K run and mile run on Saturday morning to raise money for the organization.

This year was extra special because the event partnered for the first time with Ox Bow County Park’s Dogapalooza.

The Paws for a Cause race began at 9:30 a.m., with more than 300 racers and 200 dogs in attendance.

Following the race, at 11 a.m., the community was invited to spend the day at Ox Bow County Park to enjoy K-9 demonstrations, doggy yoga, off-leash play areas, food trucks, and more.

According to organizers, the event helps the Humane Society of Elkhart County keep its pet food pantry stocked, continue helping shelter animals, and be able to provide services that help animals and owners in the community.

“Proceeds from this go towards taking care of pets in our community,” said Rob LaRoy, executive director of the Humane Society of Elkhart County. “We have a pet food bank, and so if you’re struggling with providing pet food or litter for your pets, you can come in and we help you with that. We provide animal control, as well as adoption services. We have a clinic on site. And so, we help you take care of your pets.”

If you’re looking for a new furry friend, the Humane Society of Elkhart County’s “Empty the Shelter” event is going on until Monday, May 15. Adoption fees have been completely waived.

