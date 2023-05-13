300-mile rule for travel removed for Michigan high school sports

(WNDU) - A big, and much needed, change is coming to Michigan high school sports.

The MHSAA Representative Council voted to remove the long standing 300-mile rule for travel. The rule limited Michigan high schools from playing anyone outside of a 300-mile radius.

The removal will allow teams to schedule games and tournaments against teams in Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Ontario, Canada.

Teams can still schedule games outside of those states/provinces if the game itself happens in Michigan or one of those other mentioned locations.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.