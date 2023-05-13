2nd Chance Pet: Titus

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Kristy Sipress from the Humane Society of Elkhart County joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to introduce us to Titus, a 13-year-old dog who is looking for a new home!

For more information on Titus, watch the video above!

If you want to adopt Cannoli or any other pet, you can call Humane Society of Elkhart County at (574) 848-4225, or visit the shelter at 54687 County Road 19 in Bristol.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.