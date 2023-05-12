Students at Coloma Elementary School celebrate Mother’s Day early

COLOMA, Mich. (WNDU) - Students at Coloma Elementary School had an opportunity on Friday afternoon to thank their mothers ahead of Mother’s Day.

Students invited their moms and mentors to enjoy some muffins and juice.

The students also made crafts to let their mothers know that they are special!

Friday’s event was the first at the school in several years due to COVID-19 concerns.

