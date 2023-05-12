South Bend commits to planting 100,000 new trees by 2050

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The city is going to look a little greener in the future.

As part of the city of South Bend’s Arbor Day commemorations, the city has committed to planting over 100,000 to reach a recommended 40% urban tree canopy coverage by the year 2050. The city has even opened up a special fund to help finance the project, matching private donations dollar-for-dollar up to $50,000.

“Maintaining a robust urban forest is an important part of our climate action plan,” Mayor James Mueller said in a press release. “I’m glad that we are taking the necessary steps today to ensure a better environment for future generations.”

And if you’re looking to do some planting of your own, the city will be giving away free trees at Howard Park on Saturday, May 13, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

“Not only do trees combat urban heat island effect, sequester carbon pollution, reduce noise pollution, mitigate flooding, and prevent erosion,” said Aaron Perri, the director of South Bend Venues, Parks, and Arts. “But urban forestry also adds beauty and character to neighborhoods, which directly translates into increased property values and improved community health.”

For more information on the Urban Tree Canopy Fund, click here.

