South Bend appoints Carl Hetler as coordinator on homelessness

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend’s mayor says the city is now doing more than ever to help its homeless population.

So much so that a full-time city Coordinator on Homelessness has been named.

Carl Hetler has spent the past five years as the pastor at the Broadway Christian Parish in South Bend.

Hetler will assume the coordinator’s duties on July 1. “People don’t know where to go, people don’t know what other people are offering that they don’t need to focus on doing, and so really, it’s just maximizing....”

For about three years now, South Bend has helped fund the Motels For Now program for the homeless.

Today the facility had about 120 guests and a five-month waiting period to get in.

“We have people who are ready to move into private rental but there’s not enough low income affordable subsidized or supportive housing here in South Bend and in St. Joseph County,” Hetler explained.

While the city may be doing more now than ever before for the homeless, it’s doing much less today that it plans to do tomorrow.

“We’re currently expanding Center for the Homeless. The city has invested in that, that’ll be our main weather amnesty site come this winter. The city recently purchased the Knights Inn and so that is another construction project to maintain that low-barrier shelter for people. We’re in discussions about a new day center. Another intake center where we can provide for people who are in need of stabilization and evaluation services,” Hetler said.

The American Rescue Plan provided millions of dollars that were used to relieve the plight of the homeless. Hetler will try to keep the momentum going—post-pandemic.

“We want everyone to know South Bend cares, and I’ve been honored to be able to play that role for the past five years at Broadway and look forward to delivering that message and helping be the face of that for the City of South Bend going forward.”

Hetler will start his new position as an independent contractor, not a city employee.

He’ll be paid $50 per hour, not to exceed $52,000, for the six-month term of the contract.

