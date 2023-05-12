South Bend announces new coordinator on homelessness

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Thursday, the city of South Bend announced a new coordinator on homelessness.

Carl Hetler has been selected to fill the role. Hetler has served in various churches within the South Bend community, including Living Stones, City Chapel EFCA, Evangel Heights UMC, and most recently, the pastor at Broadway Community Impact and Notre Dame.

The responsibilities of the coordinator role are to support the city’s contributions to the goals of a strategic plan to address homelessness. The position establishes a framework for activities by promoting collaboration between educational institutions, businesses, and community groups.

Hetler’s first day on the job will be July 1.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify shooting victim who died after walking into Memorial Hospital
Police identify mother thought to be missing in St. Joseph River
This undated photo released by the Marion County Sheriff's Office shows Deputy Tamieka White....
Indiana sheriff’s deputy killed in dog attack that left her son, 8, wounded
Crews searched the St. Joseph River on Wednesday for Shirani Simpson, who possibly drowned on...
Search enters fourth day for missing Berrien Springs mother, school teacher
Meijer opens new supercenter in Elkhart on May 11, 2023.
Meijer opens new supercenter in Elkhart

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
Marcus Mast among 40 qualifiers for PBR World Finals.
Marcus Mast among 40 qualifiers for PBR World Finals
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: T-showers will be around for Mother’s Day Weekend
New Meijer supercenter opens in Elkhart.
New Meijer supercenter opens in Elkhart