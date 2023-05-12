South Bend announces new coordinator on homelessness

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Thursday, the city of South Bend announced a new coordinator on homelessness.

Carl Hetler has been selected to fill the role. Hetler has served in various churches within the South Bend community, including Living Stones, City Chapel EFCA, Evangel Heights UMC, and most recently, the pastor at Broadway Community Impact and Notre Dame.

The responsibilities of the coordinator role are to support the city’s contributions to the goals of a strategic plan to address homelessness. The position establishes a framework for activities by promoting collaboration between educational institutions, businesses, and community groups.

Hetler’s first day on the job will be July 1.

