Sentencing rescheduled for man charged in attack at Brother’s Bar and Grill

Danzell Pinkerton
Danzell Pinkerton(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A sentencing hearing for a South Bend man who is accused of attacking someone at Brother’s Bar and Grill last year has been rescheduled.

Prosecutors charged Danzell Pinkerton with battery by means of a deadly weapon and resisting law enforcement for the incident May 2022.

Police say Danzell Pinkerton got into a fight with a patron who he thought was making gang signs. When the patron denied making gang signs and was only having fun, Pinkerton hit the man with a beer bottle, causing a deep cut to his neck.

Pinkerton left the bar but was eventually found by police and taken into custody.

Pinkerton agreed to plead guilty back in February, but the terms of the agreement were not made available.

Pinkerton was originally scheduled to be sentenced on Friday, but the St. joseph County Prosecutor’s Office tells 16 News Now that it was rescheduled for June 20.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

