Search continues for 7-year-old boy who went missing during family fishing trip

Dayton Police & Fire said that Lucas Rosales, 7, was fishing with his family near Eastwood...
Dayton Police & Fire said that Lucas Rosales, 7, was fishing with his family near Eastwood MetroPark and was last seen on April 29.(Dayton Police & Fire)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTON, Ohio (Gray News) – Authorities are searching for a 7-year-old boy who went missing on a fishing trip nearly two weeks ago.

Dayton Police & Fire said that Lucas Rosales was fishing with his family near Eastwood MetroPark and was last seen around 6:40 p.m. on April 29.

Authorities said Lucas is 3 feet tall, weighs about 60 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white shirt with black sleeves, black pants and black Converse shoes.

First responders have provided numerous updates since Lucas went missing, saying multiple agencies are continuing the search.

A K-9 searches the area where 7-year-old Lucas Rosales went missing on a fishing trip.
A K-9 searches the area where 7-year-old Lucas Rosales went missing on a fishing trip.(Dayton Police & Fire)

Decreasing water levels gave officials the opportunity to create a temporary dam on a portion of the Mad River to aid the search.

Searchers are using multiple boats, thermal imaging devices, underwater drones, aerial drones, and SONAR devices to find Lucas. K-9s have also been brought in.

Police said at this time, they have no reason to suspect foul play and that the boy’s family has been fully cooperating with the investigation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify shooting victim who died after walking into Memorial Hospital
Police identify mother thought to be missing in St. Joseph River
Meijer opens new supercenter in Elkhart on May 11, 2023.
Meijer opens new supercenter in Elkhart
Cathy Sue Swartz
Police share new details in 1988 cold case murder of Three Rivers woman
Crews searched the St. Joseph River on Wednesday for Shirani Simpson, who possibly drowned on...
Search enters fourth day for missing Berrien Springs mother, school teacher

Latest News

Hetler appointed as South Bend's coordinator on homelessness.
South Bend appoints Carl Hetler as coordinator on homelessness
Bridgman HS art club begins work on mural for courtyard project
The students will continue working a few days each week for the next few weeks to finish the...
Bridgman HS art club begins work on mural for courtyard project
An older brother was able to help save his sister from being abducted, Michigan police say.
Brother uses slingshot to save sister from being abducted, police say
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather