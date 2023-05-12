Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will develop today
Keep the umbrella handy
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -
TODAY: A few isolated showers possible this morning, then scattered showers and a few thunderstorms possible this afternoon and into the evening. Highs in the mid 70s.
TONIGHT: A chance of showers overnight. Lows around 60.
TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy, chance of isolated showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
MOTHER’S DAY: Mostly cloudy, chance of a shower. Breezy with wind gusts to 25mph, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
