Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will develop today

Keep the umbrella handy
Isolated showers this morning then increasing scattered storms this afternoon into the evening
By Courtney Jorgensen
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

TODAY: A few isolated showers possible this morning, then scattered showers and a few thunderstorms possible this afternoon and into the evening. Highs in the mid 70s.

TONIGHT: A chance of showers overnight. Lows around 60.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy, chance of isolated showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

MOTHER’S DAY: Mostly cloudy, chance of a shower. Breezy with wind gusts to 25mph, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

WNDU First Alert Forecast with Meteorologist Courtney Jorgensen 05-12-23
First Alert Weather
