1 dead after two-motorcycle crash in Wakarusa

A man is dead after two motorcycles collided near the intersection of Cedar Road and Pierce Road.
A man is dead after two motorcycles collided near the intersection of Cedar Road and Pierce Road.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAKARUSA, Ind. (WNDU) - A man is dead after two motorcycles collided in Wakarusa on Thursday evening.

According to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office, police responded to the intersection of Pierce and Cedar roads on reports of a crash around 10:33 p.m.

An initial investigation revealed that a motorcycle driven by Zachary Harrison Loudin, 29, of Wakarusa, was headed west on Pierce Road when it collided with another motorcycle driven by a 24-year-old man near the intersection of Cedar Road.

First responders pronounced Loudin dead at the scene. His passenger, a 24-year-old Osceola woman, was taken to the hospital for serious injuries. The other motorcyclist was treated for minor injuries. His passenger, a 25-year-old South Bend woman, was also taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The 24-year-old motorcyclist was cooperative, and blood was drawn. Toxicology reports are pending.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify shooting victim who died after walking into Memorial Hospital
Police identify mother thought to be missing in St. Joseph River
Meijer opens new supercenter in Elkhart on May 11, 2023.
Meijer opens new supercenter in Elkhart
Cathy Sue Swartz
Police share new details in 1988 cold case murder of Three Rivers woman
Crews searched the St. Joseph River on Wednesday for Shirani Simpson, who possibly drowned on...
Search enters fourth day for missing Berrien Springs mother, school teacher

Latest News

The city of Niles is recovering after an early morning fire destroyed a valuable community...
Ferry Street Resource Center in Niles destroyed in Friday morning fire
This comes after multiple complaints from residents, who tell us the noise from the plant is so...
Indeck Niles Energy Center temporarily shutting down over noise issue
Dominick Williams Jr. is charged in connection to the death of 11-year-old T'yon Horston.
18-year-old charged, wanted in shooting death of 11-year-old
The Kosciusko Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating a crash that left a buggy driver and...
Buggy driver, horse killed in Kosciusko County crash