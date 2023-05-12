Notre Dame students finish final exams, pack bags for summer

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Students at the University of Notre Dame are closing the book on this semester.

Friday marked the last day of final exams for the spring semester. And with it, moving vans are making their way across campus, as the dorms close on Saturday around 12 p.m.

But the fun isn’t over for all the students, as commencement ceremonies for graduating students are taking place next weekend.

For a full schedule of events for commencement weekend, click here. For more details if you plan to attend or would like to watch graduation ceremonies from home, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.