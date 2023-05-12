Mishawaka residents asking city to save baseball field

By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Some Mishawaka residents are asking the city to save their baseball fields.

This is after potential plans to build a housing complex in that space.

On Thursday, residents met with Mishawaka City Council members to express opposition to the plan to convert “The Fields of Southwest” into a housing development.

The lease on the space is up at the end of the season.

The city, the University of Notre Dame, and Habitat for Humanity are teaming up to help make housing more affordable in St. Joe County. Habitat says roughly 14,000 families in the county are overpaying in rent, and want to become homeowners but can’t.

Those with the baseball league say they don’t know where the kids will play ball if this project goes through.

Mishawaka, Notre Dame, and Habitat have not confirmed a location but were looking at two potential development sites in Mishawaka.

