Mishawaka baseball clinches share of NLC title in win over Goshen

By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Entering Thursday night, The Mishawaka High School baseball team was just two wins away from locking up an outright Northern Lake Conference (NLC) title.

Standing in Cavemen’s way of clinching, at the very least, a share of this year’s NLC crown were the Goshen RedHawks — a team that had a share of last year’s conference title.

Mishawaka took an early 3-1 in Thursday night’s matchup at Goshen’s Phend Field, but the score remained that way until the bottom of the sixth inning. That’s when the RedHawks made things interesting.

With runners on the corners, Damian Castillo poked one into the gap in right center field. One run scored, but the potential game-tying run was tagged out at home.

In the top of the seventh, Mishawaka added some insurance thanks to a two-run single from Matt Pelletier. The Cavemen went on to retire the side in order in the bottom of the seventh to make the 5-2 score final.

With the victory over Goshen on Thursday, Mishawaka (18-2, 11-0 NLC) secured a share of this year’s NLC crown. The Cavemen have a chance to clinch it outright on Friday night against NorthWood.

Friday night’s matchup against NorthWood takes place at Four Winds Field, the home of the South Bend Cubs. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. To purchase tickets, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Middlebury native Marcus Mast among 40 qualifiers for PBR World Finals

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Matt Loch
Mast snuck in as the 40th qualifier for the weeklong event that begins Friday.

Notre Dame

Irish may seek new apparel deal after contract with Under Armour expires

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Matt Loch
The Irish are expected to draw interest from the biggest names.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame softball upset in first round of ACC tournament

Updated: May. 11, 2023 at 12:15 AM EDT
|
By Matt Loch
Notre Dame will await its fate for the NCAA tournament, which will be announced during the selection show on Sunday night.

Notre Dame

Irish men’s lacrosse motivated after last year’s tournament snub

Updated: May. 10, 2023 at 6:43 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
The Irish were left off the bracket in 2022 after finishing the season with an 8-4 overall record.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Irish men’s lacrosse preps for NCAA Tourney opener against Utah

Updated: May. 9, 2023 at 6:50 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
With an overall regular season record of 10-2, Notre Dame is the No. 3 seed in this year’s tournament.

High School

Tyler Leighton returns to alma mater to coach Jimmies

Updated: May. 9, 2023 at 6:44 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Leighton was a member of the 2004 state champion team at Jimtown, which is the last time the Jimmies boys basketball program won a state title.

High School

SOFTBALL: Saint Joe outlasts Penn for first win over Kingsmen since 2014

Updated: May. 9, 2023 at 1:18 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now and Matt Loch
With first place up for grabs in the NIC, the Saint Joseph Indians softball team beat one of its rivals for the first time in nearly a decade on Monday evening.

High School

BASEBALL: Saint Joe hands Penn first NIC loss in extra innings

Updated: May. 9, 2023 at 11:08 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now and Matt Loch
When NIC rivals Penn and Saint Joseph meet on the diamond this time of year, there’s usually something big at stake.

Notre Dame

Irish softball learns opening ACC tourney matchup

Updated: May. 8, 2023 at 12:08 AM EDT
|
By Drew Sanders
The University of Notre Dame softball team will open conference tournament play this week as a 7-seed against Georgia Tech.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame lacrosse teams learn postseason assignments

Updated: May. 7, 2023 at 11:55 PM EDT
|
By Drew Sanders
Both the Notre Dame men’s and women’s lacrosse teams earned their way into the 2023 NCAA Championship tournament this year, and on Sunday both teams learned their first assignment.