Mishawaka baseball clinches share of NLC title in win over Goshen

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Entering Thursday night, The Mishawaka High School baseball team was just two wins away from locking up an outright Northern Lake Conference (NLC) title.

Standing in Cavemen’s way of clinching, at the very least, a share of this year’s NLC crown were the Goshen RedHawks — a team that had a share of last year’s conference title.

Mishawaka took an early 3-1 in Thursday night’s matchup at Goshen’s Phend Field, but the score remained that way until the bottom of the sixth inning. That’s when the RedHawks made things interesting.

With runners on the corners, Damian Castillo poked one into the gap in right center field. One run scored, but the potential game-tying run was tagged out at home.

In the top of the seventh, Mishawaka added some insurance thanks to a two-run single from Matt Pelletier. The Cavemen went on to retire the side in order in the bottom of the seventh to make the 5-2 score final.

With the victory over Goshen on Thursday, Mishawaka (18-2, 11-0 NLC) secured a share of this year’s NLC crown. The Cavemen have a chance to clinch it outright on Friday night against NorthWood.

Friday night’s matchup against NorthWood takes place at Four Winds Field, the home of the South Bend Cubs. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. To purchase tickets, click here.

