GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - With a 5-2 victory over Goshen on Thursday, the Mishawaka High School baseball team secured, at very least, a share of this year’s NLC crown.

This comes with more than 2 weeks remaining in this year’s regular season. Mishawaka has a chance to take the conference title outright on Friday with a win over NorthWood.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.