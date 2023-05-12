Medical Moment: Health tips for moms

(WNDU) - In case you forgot, we’re here to remind you that Sunday is Mother’s Day!

A time to celebrate all the moms in your life! It’s also a great time to focus on mom’s health! As we’re sure they know, being a mom is rewarding, but it can also be stressful!

“Your job as a caregiver, has never been harder and your job, in this day in age, in this moment in history, has never been more important,” said Dr. Susan Cheng, a cardiology professor at Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

Cardiologist Susan Cheng says she sees first-hand the toll life can take on moms.

“That stress manifests in a lot of different ways,” Dr. Cheng. “Chest pains, shortness of breath, palpitations.”

Since moms are often busy taking care of everyone else.

“When we’re in crisis and the oxygen masks come down, please first put the oxygen mask on yourself and then take the time to assist others,” Dr. Cheng said.

To do that, Dr. Cheng says to:

Recognize your stress

Ask for and accept help

Get enough sleep

Prioritize personal time

“Time away from the stress. From the crisis of the day. Time away to just sit alone. No devices. Hopefully, no noise, no distractions,” Dr. Cheng continued.

Cheng says helping caregivers take this time falls on the rest of the family.

“You think about what a typical mom or typical caregiver does around the house,” Dr. Cheng said. “It’s all the little things. The picking up of the little things, the following up on the little things. That all adds up.”

So help a mother out this weekend, and always!

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.