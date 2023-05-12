Man convicted in ‘largest’ fentanyl seizure in Kalamazoo

Tyrone Henderson, 50, was convicted in largest fentanyl seizure in Kalamazoo on Friday, May 12,...
Tyrone Henderson, 50, was convicted in largest fentanyl seizure in Kalamazoo on Friday, May 12, 2023.(United States Department of Justice)
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WNDU) - A man has been convicted in what police are calling the “largest seizure of fentanyl” in the Kalamazoo area.

Tyrone Henderson, 50, of Kalamazoo, was convicted for the possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine, as well as for being a felon in possession of firearms.

Henderson was arrested in November 2022 and indicted in December. When police executed a search warrant at Henderson’s residence in November, authorities obtained 2.3 kilograms of fentanyl, 1.3 kilograms of a heroin and fentanyl mixture, 516 grams of heroin, and 489 grams of methamphetamine. Police noted that the meth had been disguised to look like ecstasy. Henderson was also in possession of four assault rifles, multiple rounds of ammunition, and a handgun.

Tyrone Henderson, 50, was convicted in largest fentanyl seizure in Kalamazoo on Friday, May 12,...
Tyrone Henderson, 50, was convicted in largest fentanyl seizure in Kalamazoo on Friday, May 12, 2023.(United States Department of Justice)

“Fentanyl and other illicit street drugs pose an extreme danger to our loved ones,” said U.S. Attorney Mark Totten in a press release. “We are in a fight to save lives, and my office, in coordination with our local and federal partners, is committed to disrupting the distribution of fentanyl, illegal drugs, and guns into our communities.”

Henderson faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in federal prison, although his advisory sentencing range will be much higher.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify shooting victim who died after walking into Memorial Hospital
Police identify mother thought to be missing in St. Joseph River
Meijer opens new supercenter in Elkhart on May 11, 2023.
Meijer opens new supercenter in Elkhart
Cathy Sue Swartz
Police share new details in 1988 cold case murder of Three Rivers woman
Crews searched the St. Joseph River on Wednesday for Shirani Simpson, who possibly drowned on...
Search enters fourth day for missing Berrien Springs mother, school teacher

Latest News

Hetler appointed as South Bend's coordinator on homelessness.
South Bend appoints Carl Hetler as coordinator on homelessness
Bridgman HS art club begins work on mural for courtyard project
The students will continue working a few days each week for the next few weeks to finish the...
Bridgman HS art club begins work on mural for courtyard project
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: Hit & miss showers & T-storms Friday evening