Man convicted in ‘largest’ fentanyl seizure in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WNDU) - A man has been convicted in what police are calling the “largest seizure of fentanyl” in the Kalamazoo area.

Tyrone Henderson, 50, of Kalamazoo, was convicted for the possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine, as well as for being a felon in possession of firearms.

Henderson was arrested in November 2022 and indicted in December. When police executed a search warrant at Henderson’s residence in November, authorities obtained 2.3 kilograms of fentanyl, 1.3 kilograms of a heroin and fentanyl mixture, 516 grams of heroin, and 489 grams of methamphetamine. Police noted that the meth had been disguised to look like ecstasy. Henderson was also in possession of four assault rifles, multiple rounds of ammunition, and a handgun.

Tyrone Henderson, 50, was convicted in largest fentanyl seizure in Kalamazoo on Friday, May 12, 2023. (United States Department of Justice)

“Fentanyl and other illicit street drugs pose an extreme danger to our loved ones,” said U.S. Attorney Mark Totten in a press release. “We are in a fight to save lives, and my office, in coordination with our local and federal partners, is committed to disrupting the distribution of fentanyl, illegal drugs, and guns into our communities.”

Henderson faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in federal prison, although his advisory sentencing range will be much higher.

