Indigenous group challenges AG Rokita on Indian Child Welfare Act

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A youth delegation in Goshen is calling on Attorney General Todd Rokita after challenging a federal law that protects indigenous children.

The Indian Child Welfare Act protects the well-being of Indigenous children by being placed with extended families, native communities, and cultures. On Thursday, a group known as the “Coalition to Dismantle the Doctrine of Discovery” gathered at Waterford Mennonite Church.

They issued questions to Rokita on what he’s done regarding the Haaland V. Brackeen Supreme Court case, brought by Texas, Louisana, and Indiana seeking to declare the Indian Child Welfare Act unconstitutional.

“It is not a case of race, but instead a case where we want these children to remain in touch with their culture,” said Arleth Martinez, a Goshen College student. “Children should have a peace of mind and should be able to enjoy their childhood, but that’s not really the reality. There’s constant fear and trauma that comes with being displaced and not knowing what will come.”

The Indian Child Welfare Act has been federal law since 1978, in response to the removal of Indigenous children from their families and communities.

To read more about the case, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.