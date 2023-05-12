Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Box to retire

IDOH Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver tapped as replacement
Indiana Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver (left) and State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris...
Indiana Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver (left) and State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box (right) at a press briefing on Aug. 30, 2021.(WTHR)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WPTA) - Dr. Kristina Box announced on Friday that she is retiring from her role as Indiana’s top health official.

The Indiana State Health Commissioner says she is retiring effective May 31. Gov. Holcomb’s office says he has appointed the Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver as her replacement.

Dr. Box was appointed state health commissioner by Holcomb in October 2017, the governor’s office says.

Under her leadership, they say IDOH has:

  • Launched the Governor’s Public Health Commission, charged with taking a critical look at Indiana’s public health system and making recommendations for improvements.
  • Advocated for a modernized public health system in Indiana through a sustainable funding mechanism that will have a generational impact on Hoosiers.
  • Implemented My Healthy Baby statewide to build a network of services and support to create healthier outcomes for mothers and babies.
  • Conducted the state’s initiative in preventing lead poisoning in children six-years-old and younger through accessible screenings.
  • Led the state’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), the most significant public health event in a century, and through coordination efforts with local, state and federal agencies and health partners, countless lives were saved.

The department says Dr. Box’s successor, Dr. Weaver, has led planning efforts to implement legislation approved by lawmakers during her time as chief medical officer.

They say she also led the development of the statewide lab testing network and the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, working to make sure testing and vaccines were accessible to all Hoosiers.

Dr. Weaver, who is an assistant professor of clinical emergency medicine at the Indiana University School of Medicine, will begin her role as commissioner on June 1.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

