Indiana accepting applications for the 2023 Torchbearer Awards

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Do you know a Hoosier woman who has gone above and beyond for their community?

Well, now is your chance to give them a shout-out!

The Indiana Commission for Women is accepting nominations for the 2023 Torchbearer Awards to honor women and their contributions to the state. The Torchbearer Award nominees are women who have persevered in the face of adversity, contributed to the community, and are inspiring leaders.

There are five main award categories:

Lifetime Achievement: The Lifetime Achievement Award is presented to a woman who, during her lifetime, has made significant fundamental contributions to the advancement of women in Indiana. These contributions, whether they have been in her career or through personal leadership, must have had a lasting impact on the State of Indiana and must have demonstrated a lifetime commitment to women’s progress in society.

Heart of Indiana: The Heart of Indiana is awarded to a woman who has opened her heart and mind to the needs of humanity and has demonstrated her commitment to philanthropic service, social change, and the spirit of hope.

Keeper of the Light: The Keeper of the Light is awarded to an unsung heroine who has been an actively engaged citizen who has quietly and persistently worked to better her community. This award is given to a woman who has made a positive impact on her community but has not yet been recognized for her work.

Young Woman of Promise: The Young Woman of Promise recognizes a young girl or woman for her outstanding contributions and potential leadership to Indiana communities.

Trailblazer Award: The Trailblazer Award is presented to a woman in recognition of her pioneering contributions that have been outstanding and unique of her efforts that have “blazed a trail” for Hoosier women.

The deadline for nominations is June 1. To fill out the nomination form, simply click here.

