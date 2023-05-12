Indeck Niles Energy Center temporarily shutting down over noise issue

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - The Indeck Niles Energy Center is shutting down Friday night because of a noise issue.

Niles Mayor Nick Shelton confirmed to 16 News Now Investigates that the equipment suspected of causing the noise will be shut down at 10 p.m.

This comes after multiple complaints from residents, who tell us the noise from the plant is so loud at night that they can’t sleep. The facility has been producing energy since July 1, 2022 and is touted as the cleanest gas-fired facility within hundreds of miles. Officials say the 1,000 megawatt combined-cycle power plant can provide enough energy for 635,000 homes and businesses.

General Electric is expected to come to the site on Monday to further investigate the equipment to figure out what is causing the noise and to come up with a solution.

The City of Niles has created an online form residents can fill out if they want to receive updates on how these concerns will be addressed. Mayor Shelton says information will be sent to those who signed up when it becomes available to the City. You can sign up for the updates by filling out this form.

