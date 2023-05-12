Food Bank of Northern Indiana gears up for Stamp Out Hunger

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Food Bank of Northern Indiana is gearing up for their largest fundraiser of the year.

The 31st annual Stamp Out Hunger will take place on Saturday, May 13.

The fundraiser takes place annually in more than 10,000 communities across the United States.

Here in Michiana, the Food Bank’s goal is to collect 100,000 pounds of food to stock the shelves for the summer months.

If you would like to participate, you can place non-perishable food items inside a grocery bag and leave it by your mailbox by 8 a.m. Saturday morning.

Your letter carrier will then pick up the bag when they deliver your mail.

If you’re wondering what food items are needed most, here’s a list of immediate needs from the Food Bank:

· Canned Soup

· Boxed Dinner Meals

· Dried Beans (pinto, black, great northern, kidney)

· Dried Lentils

· Peanut Butter

· Jelly

· Breakfast Cereal

· Macaroni and Cheese

· Boxed Noodles (egg noodles, elbow macaroni, spaghetti)

· Canned Fruit (low sugar is preferred)

· Canned Vegetables (low sodium is preferred)

· Canned Chicken, Tuna and Spam

· Rice (brown or white)

· Boxed Mashed Potatoes

· Flour

· Cooking Oil

· Personal Care Items (toilet paper, bar soap, toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, body wash, etc.)

· Cleaning Supplies (laundry detergent, dish soap, all-purpose cleaner, etc.)

*No glass jars. Pop top lids are preferred.

