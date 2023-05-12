First Alert Forecast: Hit & miss showers & T-storms Friday evening

Small shower chances will linger into Saturday and Mother’s Day. Each day this weekend will NOT be a washout.
Isolated showers this morning then increasing scattered storms this afternoon into the evening
By Andrew Whitmyer
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

TODAY: A few isolated showers possible this morning, then scattered showers and a few thunderstorms possible this afternoon and into the evening. Highs in the mid 70s.

TONIGHT: A chance of showers overnight. Lows around 60.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy, chance of isolated showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

MOTHER’S DAY: Mostly cloudy, chance of a shower. Breezy with wind gusts to 25mph, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

