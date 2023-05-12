First Alert Forecast: Hit & miss showers for Mother’s Day weekend
Small shower chances will linger into Saturday and Mother’s Day. Each day this weekend will NOT be a washout.
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few hit-and-miss showers throughout the day. Most of the day will stay dry. High 78F. Low 55F. Wind ESE at 5 to 15 mph.
MOTHER’S DAY: Mostly cloudy with a few hit-and-miss showers throughout the day. Most of the day will stay dry. High 65F. Low 42F. Wind NE at 10 to 20 mph.
MONDAY: High pressure moves into Michiana. This will help increase sunshine and end rain chances to kick of the next work and school week. High 70F. Low 50F. Wind N at 5 to 15 mph.
Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.