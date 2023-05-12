First Alert Forecast: Hit & miss showers for Mother’s Day weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

Michiana’s only sweat-cast has turned the "air you can wear" on to kick off the weekend.



👉 Luckily a wind shift will usher in more comfortable air for Mother's Day and next week. #INwx #MIwx #FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/CRD0kVegrX — Andrew Whitmyer (@AWhitmyer) May 13, 2023

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few hit-and-miss showers throughout the day. Most of the day will stay dry. High 78F. Low 55F. Wind ESE at 5 to 15 mph.

MOTHER’S DAY: Mostly cloudy with a few hit-and-miss showers throughout the day. Most of the day will stay dry. High 65F. Low 42F. Wind NE at 10 to 20 mph.

MONDAY: High pressure moves into Michiana. This will help increase sunshine and end rain chances to kick of the next work and school week. High 70F. Low 50F. Wind N at 5 to 15 mph.

