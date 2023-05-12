Crews fighting fire at historical Ferry Street Resource Center in Niles
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - The Niles Fire Department currently has crews on-scene for a fire at the Resource Center in the 600 block of Ferry Street, according to Niles Police and Fire Departments.
The call came in at 3:06a.m.
The Resource Center is a community outreach program that provides emergency assistance to community members, and it is housed in a historic school building that is part of the Black cultural heritage of Michigan.
