Crash at state line on SR 933/M-51 temporarily blocks traffic

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
(WNDU) - Traffic was temporarily diverted off State Road 933/M-51 on Friday night due to a crash near the intersection of State Line Road.

The crash, which happened sometime around 5:30 p.m., was between two passenger vehicles that both sustained heavy front-end damage.

The intersection was shut down and police directed traffic away from the area to side streets as crews cleaned up the area.

It’s not clear at this time how many people were hurt in the crash.

