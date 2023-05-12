Crash at state line on SR 933/M-51 causing traffic delays

(WNDU) - Traffic is being diverted off State Road 933/M-51 due to a crash near the intersection of State Line Road.

The crash was between two passenger vehicles that both sustained heavy front-end damage. Further details on the crash are limited at this time, but the intersection is shut down and officials are directing traffic away from the area to side streets.

You should avoid the area if possible.

