Claypool man charged with causing death while allegedly driving drunk

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 22-year-old Claypool man was arrested for allegedly driving drunk and causing a crash that killed his passenger nearly a year ago.

According to our reporting partners at the Warsaw Times-Union, Zachery Anderson is charged with causing death while operating a vehicle — a Level 4 felony that carries a punishment of between two and 1) years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000. He was booked into the Kosciusko County Jail on Wednesday morning.

Anderson is accused of causing a crash on July 9, 2022, that killed Alice Dills, 57, of Claypool. According to police, he was driving a Cadillac CRX northbound on County Road 750 West just north of State Road 14 when it left the road and rolled over several times.

Dills and Anderson were both ejected from the vehicle. Dills was pronounced dead at the scene, while Anderson was airlifted to a hospital.

According to the probable cause affidavit, an officer saw alcohol bottles on the dining room table of Dills’ home while notifying her family about her death.

Two days later, Dills’ family provided in-home video from her in-home security camera system from July 8 and July 9. The video showed Anderson and Dills drinking alcohol. It also allegedly showed Anderson stumble out of the residence, lose his balance, spin, and get in the Cadillac before starting it and turning on the headlights.

Another video reportedly showed Anderson back out of the driveway with Dills in the passenger seat. Other videos showed the Cadillac returning to the home and nearly hitting another parked vehicle before leaving the home again later.

The Times-Union reports Dills’ cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries caused from the crash. An autopsy was conducted, and Dills’ certified chemical blood alcohol test result was .186 grams of alcohol per 100 milliliters of blood.

According to the affidavit, Anderson was interviewed about what happened on July 8 and July 9. He allegedly said he hung out with Dills on July 8, drank some beer, and had no idea who was driving prior to the crash. His certified chemical blood alcohol result came back as having .177 grams of alcohol per 100 milliliters of blood.

It wasn’t immediately clear when Anderson will make an initial court appearance. He is being held at the Kosciusko County Jail on a $41,000 preliminary bond.

