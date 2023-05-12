Buggy driver, horse killed in Kosciusko County crash

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Nappanee woman and a horse are dead after police say a buggy was struck by a utility truck on Friday morning in Kosciusko County.

The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office says emergency personnel were called around 10:30 a.m. to a crash on County Road 800 West just north of County Road 850 North. When they arrived, they found a horse drawn buggy and a Ford F350 utility truck that had been involved in the collision.

According to their investigation, police say the utility truck, driven by a 43-year-old Columbia City man, was heading north on County Road 800 West and was following a dump truck as both vehicles approached a horse drawn buggy that was heading in the same direction.

The dump truck proceeded to pass the buggy, but the utility truck struck the back of it.

The driver of the buggy, 58-year-old Fannie Mae Bontrager of Nappanee, was pronounced dead from her injuries at the scene by the Kosciusko County Coroner’s Office. The horse that was pulling the buggy also died.

The crash remains under investigation.

