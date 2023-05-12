Bridgman HS art club begins work on mural for courtyard project

BRIDGMAN, Mich. (WNDU) - The Bridgman High School art club has begun painting a 400-square foot rug mural for a courtyard project in downtown Bridgman.

Construction began earlier this week on the crowdfunded project, which met its fundraising goal in April.

The art club began working on the mural on Thursday in tie-dye shirts. The students will continue working a few days each week for the next few weeks to finish the mural.

Other elements will be added to the courtyard before it starts being used for live music and community gatherings.

The entire project is expected to be ready in time for the ribbon cutting ceremony set for June 26.

